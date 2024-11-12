Today is Tuesday November 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome 3rd child together

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2024 at 6:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the arrival of their third child together on Monday.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," the couple wrote in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival," the statement continued. "We are so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger also noted that Ford's birthday was Nov. 8.

The couple, who married in June 2019, are also parents to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2.

Pratt also shares son Jack, 12, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Parks and Recreation alum and Schwarzenegger recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, sharing heartfelt messages to each other on social media.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC