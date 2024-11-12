Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome 3rd child together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the arrival of their third child together on Monday.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," the couple wrote in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival," the statement continued. "We are so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger also noted that Ford's birthday was Nov. 8.

The couple, who married in June 2019, are also parents to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2.

Pratt also shares son Jack, 12, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Parks and Recreation alum and Schwarzenegger recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, sharing heartfelt messages to each other on social media.

