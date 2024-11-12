Sengun’s 27 points and 17 rebounds help Rockets beat Wizards 107-92

HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored 27 points for a second straight game and added 17 rebounds, leading the Houston Rockets to a 107-92 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Sengun hit 12 of 19 shots and added three blocks. Jalen Green scored 18 points, Amen Thompson had 13, and Jabari Smith Jr. and Aaron Holiday each added 11.

With Fred VanVleet out due to a hamstring injury that coach Ime Udoka said was a day-to-day issue, rookie Reed Sheppard and Holiday saw increased minutes. Sheppard matched his early career high with seven points.

Washington forward Kyle Kuzma returned from a five-game absence due to a right groin strain and led Washington with 18 points on 7-for-18 shooting in 24 minutes. Jordan Poole had 11 points and eight turnovers.

Houston led 55-40 at halftime and never trailed.

The Rockets have won four of five and improved to 7-4, their best 11-game start since the 2019-20 season. Washington has lost five straight.

Takeaways

Wizards: Washington was outrebounded 58-34. The Wizards have failed to outrebound their opponent in all nine games this season. Jonas Valanciunas led Washington with eight rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench. Rookie second-overall pick Alexandre Sarr had six.

Rockets: Sengun has back-to-back 20-point games for the first time this season, a feat he regularly accomplished in last year’s breakout campaign when he averaged 21.1 points. Getting Sengun involved early and often is key for Houston’s success.

Key Moment

The Rockets went on a 10-0 run late in the second quarter, stretching a five-point lead into a 15-point lead that they never relinquished.

Key Stat

The Wizards made just one free throw in the first half on four attempts and finished 9 of 13, both season lows. Houston went 22 for 25.

Up Next

On Wednesday night, the Wizards visit San Antonio, while the Rockets host the Clippers.

