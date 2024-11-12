With losing streak over, interim Saints coach Darren Rizzi hopes to keep challenging his team

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi figured one way to help New Orleans overcome its seven-game skid was to think about anything but the losing streak itself.

So Rizzi’s messaging revolved around the idea that with a new regime comes a “fresh start.”

“A new season, almost,” Rizzi, who was promoted after last week’s firing of third-year coach Dennis Allen, said Monday “I don’t think there was a whole lot of people talking about the losing streak last week more than all the changes, so I think that was a good thing.

“We talked about pressing that refresh button or restart button or whatever you want to call it, so I kind of think that everybody in the building had an approach last week that was just 1-0, 1-0, 1-0,” Rizzi continued. “But overall, for the whole organization and the city, getting off the streak was a good thing.”

And the Saints did just that, beating the Falcons 20-17.

Guard Cesar Ruiz said Rizzi’s approach resonated in the locker room.

“It was an emphasis on winning,” Ruiz said. “Just winning this game. Being 1-0 every week, that was the emphasis, and it feels good that we got to get that one, not only to break the streak, but for Rizz, who cares about us a lot and does a lot to set us up for success.”

Still, it was just one game. A loss to struggling Cleveland this week could undo a lot of the goodwill built up last weekend.

Now, Rizzi said, sustaining momentum is “going to be our biggest challenge.”

“It’s a little bit easier to get on board right away and then see if things go well,” Rizzi said. “The changes that we made last week were received positively … but I want the guys walking in here every day thinking about, ‘What’s next?’

“Are we going to see a few more wrinkles this week? Heck yeah,” Rizzi continued. “We’re going to try to do that every week. Try to keep everybody on their toes. … I think you can always keep it fresh as a coach.”

What’s working

When opposing offenses drive to or inside the New Orleans 20-yard line, the Saints’ defense has been in the top third in the league in keeping them out of the end zone. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NFL in defensive red zone percentage. The Falcons scored only one touchdown after reaching the red zone. Their other TD came on a 37-yard run by Bijan Robinson.

What needs help

The Saints’ defensive front has had some unflattering numbers against the run lately. After allowing 181 yards against Atlanta, the Saints have yielded 122 or more yards rushing in five of six games, including 277 against Tampa Bay and 225 against Denver.

Stock up

Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a midseason acquisition, had three catches and they were big ones. He finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns. He might have had more production had the Falcons not rotated more coverage Valdes-Scantling’s way after he gashed Atlanta for two catches of 40 or more yards in the first half.

Stock down

CB Alontae Taylor might be the Saints’ best defensive back right now, but his aggressiveness may be hurting him with the officials. He was penalized three times for 34 yards and his shortest penalty, a 5-yarder for defensive holding, resulted in an automatic first down.

Injuries

The Saints hope to get center Erik McCoy back following his seven-game absence because of a groin injury. Veteran center Connor McGovern, who started the past five games, was waived on Monday, an indication that either McCoy is about ready to play after returning to practice last week, or that New Orleans has another center in mind to fill in until McCoy is ready.

Linebacker Pete Werner left Sunday’s game with a hand injury.

Key number

O — The number of turnovers the Saints have committed in their past three games.

Next steps

New Orleans hosts Cleveland on Sunday in former Saints QB Jameis Winston’s return to the Superdome.

