(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump has asked Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser, multiple sources told ABC News.

Waltz is a China hawk and is the first Green Beret elected to Congress. He emerged as a key surrogate for Trump, criticizing the Biden-Harris foreign policy record during the presidential campaign.

Waltz, who was elected to the House in 2018, sits on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. He also serves on the House China Task Force with 13 other Republicans.

He has supported aid to Ukraine in the past, but has demanded "conditions," including increased spending from European allies, additional oversight of funds, and pairing the aid with border security measures.

Waltz, a vocal critic of the Biden administration's policy towards Ukraine who has visited the country, criticized the White House and allies for not providing Ukraine with more lethal aid -- such as MiG fighter planes from Poland -- earlier in the conflict.

Before running for elected office, Waltz served in various national security policy roles in the George W. Bush administration in the Pentagon and White House. He retired as a colonel after serving 27 years in the Army and the National Guard.

