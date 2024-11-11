Today is Monday November 11, 2024
Amazon will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station in Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 4:43 pm
Amazon will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station in TylerTYLER – The Tyler Economic Development Council said that delivery giant Amazon is planning to start construction of a new 140,000-square foot facility in Tyler soon. According to our news partner KETK, the new delivery station will sit on 30 acres at the North Tyler Commerce Park. Construction is said to start in the next couple of weeks.

Mayor Don Warren said in a release from the TEDC Monday, “On behalf of the City of Tyler, we are excited to have Amazon building a delivery station here in our city. The benefits from this project are enormous as it will add to our tax base, and provide faster service from when we make an Amazon purchase to the package showing up on our doorstep. This is a huge win for the City, County, and the Tyler Economic Development Council.”

The release also said the new facility will help to better fulfill the last mile of any deliveries coming into the area from one of Amazon’s fulfilment centers.



