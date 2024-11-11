Air Force grapples with future of cyber war headquarters

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 4:15 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that nine months after the Air Force announced a sweeping reorganization that included plans to raise the stature of its cyber operations mission headquarters in San Antonio, the service still can’t say exactly what that means. The holdup has left the 16th Air Force — the unit responsible for information warfare that’s housed on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland — wondering about the impacts on its more than 49,000 employees, including 4,850 local workers. There also are questions about what the changes will mean for the 16th’s portfolio of responsibilities, which include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electromagnetic warfare, weather, public affairs and information operations. Playing out in the background are discussions about replacing its old facilities.

The 16th’s headquarters building is 71 years old, with a hobbled HVAC system and foundation problems that cause shifting floors and cracked walls. It’s a bad look for the unit defending the nation on the digital frontier, where something as simple as an air conditioning breakdown could create big problems for the high-end technology the 16th operates. Seeing the need, Port San Antonio earlier this year submitted an unsolicited $1 billion-plus proposal to help the Air Force build a new headquarters for the unit at the Port. And, late last month, the Air Force put out a call for proposals for six projects across JBSA. Among them was a new “Cyber Security Center” for the 16th. As reorganization talks drag on, the 16th’s facilities issues continue. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has warned against the Air Force’s open-ended timelines for the moves, saying “the time for waiting is over.” And Port San Antonio’s pitch has drawn bipartisan support from lawmakers who say it’s worthy of consideration. Despite such calls, the wait continues for clarity about the 16th’s future.

