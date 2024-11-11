Today is Monday November 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting baby: ‘Nothing is ever really lost’

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 3:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby together.

The Jennifer's Body star revealed that she's pregnant in an Instagram post, which includes a photo of a positive test. The post tags mgk, with whom Fox has been in a relationship since 2020, and is soundtracked by his song "last november."

"Nothing is ever really lost," Fox writes in the caption. "Welcome back."

Fox previously shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss with mgk. In "last november," mgk sings, "One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat."

Fox has three children, while mgk has one.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC