Texas secession advocates celebrate state House wins

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 12:59 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that group that advocates for Texas to declare independence from the United States celebrated the election of several Republicans to the state House this week. The Texas Nationalist Movement said 190 leaders have signed its “Texas First Pledge,” including 65 current officeholders. The group said the Nov. 5 election “isn’t just a victory – it’s a revolution in Texas politics,” according to a Facebook post. “The political establishment tried to paint the Texas First Pledge as extreme. These results prove what we’ve known all along – when Texans understand their right to self-government is on the line, they’ll fight back,” said TNM President Daniel Miller in the post, which had received 75 likes three days after being posted.

In 2023, the group submitted a petition with 140,000 signatures to the state Republican Party to put an advisory vote on the 2024 GOP primary asking voters whether they think Texas should “reassert its status as an independent nation.” But the GOP rejected the petition, saying it was not delivered in time and the vast majority of the signatures were invalid. The “TEXIT” proponents fought the rejection, but the state Supreme Court declined to take up a case and also rejected the petition.

