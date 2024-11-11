Today is Monday November 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff in new administration

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 11:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce that Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner and one of his senior advisers, will become his deputy chief of staff for policy, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

It's not clear when Trump plans to formally announce the job, the sources said.

Miller worked in the first Trump administration and played a key role in crafting immigration policies -- including separating thousands of families at the border.

ABC News reported earlier this week that Miller is expected to drive immigration policy and has already been laying the groundwork on this for months.

Vice President-elect JD Vance posted on X saying "this is another fantastic pick by the president."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC