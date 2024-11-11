Mattel apologizes for link to porn site on ‘Wicked’ movie doll boxes

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 11:40 am

(EL SEGUNDO, Calif.) -- Mattel has apologized after boxes for some of its new dolls from the movie "Wicked" included a link to a pornographic website.

The packages for the dolls were printed with a web address to an adult film site with the same name as the upcoming movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Customers who noticed the mistake shared images of the toy boxes on social media.

Mattel has apologized for the boxes, describing the link as a "misprint."

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this," the toy company said in a statement.

"Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information," the company added.

The movie comes out Nov. 22.

