(WASHINGTON) -- In the days since Election Day, billionaire Elon Musk has emerged as an influential figure in President-elect Donald Trump’s orbit, offering input on staffing decisions and playing a significant role in shaping the future Trump administration, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Since Election Day, the world's richest man has spent nearly every day at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Musk appeared in Trump's family photo on election night, was spotted dining with future first lady Melania Trump and golfed with the Trump family over the weekend.

But his presence stretches far beyond that, with sources telling ABC News that Musk is now weighing in on Trump's staffing choices.

Musk was present for at least two phone calls the president-elect had with foreign leaders, sources told ABC News. During a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, Trump even handed the phone to Musk so he could speak to Zelenskyy as well, sources told ABC News. Musk was also present a call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sources said.

After Trump shared that he selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Musk raised concerns on his X platform about how this choice could impact the Republicans' potentially slim majority.

"Elise is awesome, but it might be too risky to lose her from the House, at least for now," Musk posted early Monday morning.

On Sunday, Musk weighed in on the Republican Senate leadership race, endorsing Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Musk is also close to Howard Lutnick, who is leading the Trump transition to the White House.

Musk had a profound impact on Trump's campaign including a multi-billion dollar door-knocking operation, a social media megaphone and a $1 million sweepstakes for battleground voters.

