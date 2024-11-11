Biden on Veterans Day calls for US to ‘come together as a nation’

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 11:59 am

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(ARLINGTON, Va.) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observed Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in what was their first appearance together since last week’s election.

The two participated in a full honor wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before Biden made remarks at the Memorial Amphitheater.

“This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander in chief,” Biden said. “It's been the greatest honor of my life to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us.”

Biden, who began by quoting President Abraham Lincoln, said this is the moment to "come together as a nation."

"The world is dependent on each of you and all of us, all of you, to keep honoring the women and the men and the families of borne, the battle," he said. "To keep protecting everything they fought for. To keep striving to heal our nation's wounds. To keep perfecting our union."

Earlier Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted veterans, members of the military and caregivers at the White House.

Biden touted his record on veterans affairs, including bringing down veteran homelessness and passing the PACT Act.

The White House on Monday announced new efforts to address toxic exposures for veterans, including an expansion of the cancers considered presumptive for VA disability benefits. The topic is a personal one for Biden, whose son Beau died from cancer in 2015. Biden said he believes exposure to burn pits overseas during Beau’s deployment to Iraq contributed to his death.

“For all the military families, all those with a loved one still missing or unaccounted for, all Americans grieving the loss of a loved one who wore the uniform, Jill and I want you to know we see you. We thank you. And we will never stop working to meet our sacred obligation to you and your families,” Biden said.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also at Arlington to commemorate the holiday. They sat alongside Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as Biden made his remarks.

Biden also raised the military withdrawal from Afghanistan during his address. The handling of removing troops from the conflict became a lightning rod for Republican criticism.

“Four presidents faced the decision after we got [Osama] bin Laden whether to end our longest war in history in Afghanistan,” he said. “I was determined not to leave it to a fifth.”

Former President Donald Trump visited the cemetery in August to mark the third anniversary of the Afghanistan airport attack that killed 13 U.S. service members. An incident described as a confrontation between his campaign and a cemetery worker prompted an investigation that appeared ongoing as of late October.

Trump defeated Harris last week in the presidential race. The former president swept the seven swing states and he is projected to win 312 electoral votes to Harris’ 226, and he is on track to win the popular vote.

Harris conceded on Nov. 6, saying she would help with a peaceful transition of power and vowed to continue the “fight that fueled this campaign.”

Biden, in his own remarks after Harris’ loss, praised her for running an “inspiring” campaign and implored Americans to “bring down the temperature.”

Biden and Trump are set to meet at the White House on Wednesday, restoring a tradition that Trump did not participate in after he lost the 2020 election.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back