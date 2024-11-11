Today is Monday November 11, 2024
Florence Pugh leads ragtag superhero crew in ‘Thunderbolts*’ special look

Marvel Studios

A special look at Thunderbolts* has arrived.

The new teaser, featuring Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova leading a ragtag crew of superheroes, was first shown at D23 Brazil in São Paulo on Saturday, where David Harbour debuted the new look.

The clip begins with a humorous scene of Harbour's Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian driving Pugh and the team of heroes around in a low-speed chase where they are threatened by a convoy. The crew is eventually saved by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier before Stan fires at the group himself.

After Stan's heroics, the clip shows the group convening with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the shadowy CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who assembles the team for a contentious meeting. The group spends the duration of the action-packed special look completing high-intensity tasks like blowing up glass skyscrapers.

The gang of former baddies from various MCU projects includes Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr/Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster and Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent.

The special look comes after Marvel Studios released an action-packed teaser for Thunderbolts* in September, showing how the group comes together at the behest of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Pugh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's set in March.

"We're having an amazing time, and I can't wait for you to see what we've made!" she said in the clip.

Thunderbolts* is slated to release in theaters on May 2.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



