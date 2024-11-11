Today is Monday November 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Person trapped in Bullard wood chipper rescued

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 9:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BULLARD – Our news partner, KETK, reports that first responders worked to free an individual who fell into a Bullard wood chipper Monday morning, authorities said.

Nikki Simmons, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Smith County Emergency Services District 2, said they were dispatched around 8:37 a.m. to a traumatic injury at 49759 Hwy 69 in Bullard.

According to Simmons, firefighters were called to assist EMS after a person was reported to have fallen into a wood chipper. The person was freed from the heavy machinery before 9:30 a.m. and Simmons said they are being transported to the hospital.

At this time, the extent of the person’s injuries and their condition is unknown.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC