Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 9:45 am

BULLARD – Our news partner, KETK, reports that first responders worked to free an individual who fell into a Bullard wood chipper Monday morning, authorities said.

Nikki Simmons, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Smith County Emergency Services District 2, said they were dispatched around 8:37 a.m. to a traumatic injury at 49759 Hwy 69 in Bullard.

According to Simmons, firefighters were called to assist EMS after a person was reported to have fallen into a wood chipper. The person was freed from the heavy machinery before 9:30 a.m. and Simmons said they are being transported to the hospital.

At this time, the extent of the person’s injuries and their condition is unknown.

