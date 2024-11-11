Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Netanyahu, Trump see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran

(LONDON) -- The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza -- particularly in the north of the strip -- and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after the former launched what it called "precise strikes on military targets" in several locations in Iran following Tehran's Oct. 1 missile barrage.

Israeli finance minister wants Israel to extend sovereignty to West Bank in 2025

Israel's far-right finance minister said he wants Israel to extend sovereignty to the West Bank in 2025 and believes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will "support the State of Israel in this move."

"In the first term, President Trump led dramatic moves, including the transfer of the American embassy to Jerusalem and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, recognition of the Golan Heights, and the decision on the legality and legitimacy of the settlements in Judea and Samaria, along with the Abraham agreements of peace for peace," Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in remarks on Monday.

Smotrich, who has called for Israeli sovereignty in the Israeli-occupied West Bank for years, also said he has directed staff to begin "work to prepare the necessary infrastructure for the application of sovereignty" to the West Bank.

-ABC News' Dana Savir

Hezbollah fires 75 projectiles into Israel, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah fired at least 75 projectiles into Israel on Monday.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated three people with shrapnel injuries in the area of Karmiel in northern Israel. Two other people were treated for shrapnel injuries in the Krayot area, the MDA said.

Hezbollah claimed several rocket and drone attacks on Monday.

Among the strikes was a "large rocket salvo" targeting a paratrooper training base in Karmiel settlement, Hezbollah said in a statement.

-ABC News' Dana Savir and Ghazi Balkiz

IDF orders residents of 21 south Lebanon villages to evacuate

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of 21 south Lebanon villages to evacuate their homes until further notice, warning of imminent Israeli strikes there.

Adraee said in a post on X that the villages were the site of Hezbollah military activity and warned that the IDF would "act forcefully" against targets there.

"For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move to the north of the Awali River," Adraee wrote. "For your safety, you must evacuate without delay."

"You are prohibited from heading south," he added. "Any movement south could be dangerous to your life."

Around a quarter of Lebanese territory and a quarter of all residents -- some 1.2 million people -- are under IDF evacuation orders, per United Nations analysis.

Israel has killed more than 3,000 people in southern Lebanon since Oct. 8, 2023, Lebanese authorities have said.

IDF says deadly north Lebanon strike targeted Hezbollah weapons

The Israel Defense Forces said the strike in northern Lebanon that killed dozens of people on Sunday targeted "a Hezbollah terrorist site" which was storing weapons.

Lebanese health officials said the airstrike on the village of Aalmat -- in a mainly Christian area in the north of the country -- killed 23 and injured at least six others. Seven children were among the dead, officials said. Search and rescue work was ongoing as of Sunday.

The IDF said that Hezbollah fighters "responsible for firing rockets and missiles toward Israeli territory" were "operating from the site," adding that the details of the incident "are under review."

Lebanese authorities say that Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,000 people since Oct. 8, 2023. Some 1.2 million people -- around a quarter of Lebanon's population -- have also been displaced by Israel's military campaign.

-ABC News' Dana Savir

IDF intercepts launch from Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it intercepted one projectile "that approached Israel from the direction of Yemen."

"The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement posted to X, noting that the projectile caused sirens to sound in several areas of central Israel.

Overnight, the IDF also said it intercepted four uncrewed aerial vehicles that approached Israel from the east.

-ABC News' Bruno Nota

New Defense Minister says Israel has defeated Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Sunday that his country has defeated Hezbollah after killing the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

"We defeated Hezbollah, and the elimination of Nasrallah was the crowning achievement," Katz said during a handover ceremony at Israel's foreign ministry on Sunday.

The ceremony comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired the previous defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

There is no word on how this will affect Israel's operations in Lebanon, which shows no sign of slowing.

"Now it is our job to continue the pressure," Katz said. "We will work together to materialize the fruits of this victory by ensuring that the security situation in Lebanon has changed."

Israeli president to meet Biden

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday during his visit to the U.S., according to Herzog's office.

-ABC News' Bruno Nota

Netanyahu says he's spoken to Trump 3 times, 'we see eye to eye' on Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Sunday to mark the anniversary of Kristallnacht, highlighting the violence Thursday on the streets of Amsterdam that authorities said targeted Israeli soccer fans there, saying in a statement translated from Hebrew: "We will do what is necessary to defend ourselves and our citizens. We will never allow the atrocities of history to recur."

Netanyahu also said he has spoken to President-elect Donald Trump three times since the election.

"These were very good and important talks designed to further enhance the steadfast bond between Israel and the U.S.," Netanyahu said. "We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its aspects, and on the dangers they reflect. We also see the great opportunities facing Israel, in the area of peace and its expansion, and in other areas."

-ABC News' Dana Savir

