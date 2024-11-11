Authorities investigate possible homicide-suicide in Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 7:15 am

TYLER – A woman and a man were found dead at a Mockingbird Lane home on Sunday and the Tyler Police Department said they’re investigating it as a homicide-suicide. According to our news partner KETK, shortly after 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 1400 block of Mockingbird Ln. When police arrived, they found a woman dead who looked like had been shot.

Officials said a man who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound was also found dead.

The identities of the individuals are being withheld until family can be notified and it is an active investigation, Tyler PD said.

