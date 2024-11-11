Today is Monday November 11, 2024
‘Venom: The Last Dance’ tops slow box office with $16.2 million weekend

Venom: The Last Dance topped the domestic box office, adding an estimated $16.2 million, for a three-week total of $114.8 million. The film took in an estimated $33 million internationally, for a global haul of $394.2 million.

Second place went to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, snagging an estimated $11.1 million in its North American debut.

Breathing down its neck in third place was the Hugh Grant-led horror film Heretic, delivering an estimated $11 million in its opening weekend. Heretic picked up an estimated $5.2 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $16.2 million.

The Wild Robot took fourth place, grabbing an estimated $6.6 million, to bring its domestic tally to $130.8 million. Internationally, the film added an estimated $8.9 million globally, for a worldwide gross of $292.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Smile 2, adding an estimated $5 million to its domestic tally, which now stands at $60.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $123.6 million.

