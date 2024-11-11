Today is Monday November 11, 2024
Water outage planned for West Reagan Street in Palestine

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2024 at 12:33 am
Water outage planned for West Reagan Street in PalestinePALESTINE – The City of Palestine said they’re planning a temporary water outage for a part of West Reagan Street this Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the outage is being done for utilities work and will impact West Reagan Street from South Durrance Street to South Fulton Street on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the City of Palestine said.

To learn more, visit the City of Palestine online.



