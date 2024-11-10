1 killed, several injured in shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama, officials say

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2024 at 8:39 am

One person was killed and several others, including students, were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday during a homecoming event at Tuskegee University in Alabama, the institution said.

The shooting occurred on campus and resulted in “the death of a non-university individual,” the university said in a statement released early Sunday.

“The parents of this individual have been notified,” the statement read. “Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.”

“Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene,” the university added. “The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation.”

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

