US bombs ‘numerous’ Houthi weapon storage sites in Yemen, official says

LONDON — American airstrikes targeted Houthi facilities in Yemen on Saturday night, a U.S. defense official confirmed to ABC News.

Forces directed by U.S. Central Command “conducted multiple airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” the official said.

“The targets contained various advanced conventional weapons used to target military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” the official said, adding that further details on the strikes would be provided “soon.”

The U.S. — along with the U.K. — first launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in January 2024, following several months of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.

Supporters of Yemen’s Houthis raise their rifles during an anti-Israel rally in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on Nov. 8, 2024.

The Houthis began their campaign against shipping in response to Israel’s war in Gaza, launched after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. Houthi leaders have vowed to continue attacks until Israel ends its campaign in Gaza and withdraws from the territory.

The Houthis have also launched drone and ballistic missile attacks into Israeli territory and as far north as the Mediterranean Sea. These included a deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv in July.

Houthi attacks have also prompted Israeli retaliation. In September, for example, “dozens” of Israeli warplanes targeted infrastructure at the Ras Isa and Hodeidah ports.

Saturday’s American airstrikes are the first launched since Tuesday’s presidential election. On Friday, the Houthis claimed to have downed an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi — the leader of the Houthi group — said President-elect Donald Trump “will fail” to end the multi-front regional conflict.

