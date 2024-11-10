Former top WR recruit Johntay Cook II leaves Texas in what coach calls mutual decision

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2024 at 10:39 pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas receiver Johntay Cook II, a top recruit in the 2023 class who has struggled for playing time this season, has left the Longhorns program, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

Sarkisian called Cook’s departure “mutual between the two of us” but did not elaborate.

“We have nothing but respect for he (and) his family. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Sarkisian said.

Cook was one of the top receivers nationally when he signed with Texas out of Dallas. He had eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season, but has not had a catch since Texas played Mississippi State on Sept. 28. Cook had eight catches for 136 yards in 14 games last season in 2023.

He figured to be a bigger part of the Texas passing game this season but could not break through amid a packed receiving corps with transfers Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden, and the emergence of DeAndre Moore and freshman Trey Wingo.

Texas (7-1, 3-1), which is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff standings and among five teams with one loss in the Southeastern Conference, hosts Florida (4-4, 2-3) on Saturday.

