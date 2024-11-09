UPDATE: Man who died after fall from cell tower identified

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2024 at 6:07 pm

UPDATE: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace identified James Robert Belcher as the worker who was found dead at a cell tower in Trinity on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Wallace said that Belcher’s next of kin has been notified.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was found dead after he apparently fell off a cell tower he was working on near State Highway 94, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

According to Wallace, the sheriff’s office got a call at around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday from Mastec Network Solutions. The company asked them to do a welfare check at a cellphone tower located at 7587 State Highway 94 after worker assigned to that tower didn’t return home on Monday. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead after he seemingly fell off a platform raised about eight feet in the air, Wallace said.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the worker’s death.

