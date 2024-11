1 injured in 18-wheeler crash west of Canton on Interstate 20

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2024 at 6:05 pm

CANTON – The Elmo Fire Department confirmed that one person was injured in a crash involving three 18-wheelers on Interstate 20 west of Canton on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the driver of one of the 18-wheelers was flown to a hospital in Tyler after being extracted from the truck cab.

Eastbound traffic is moving but westbound traffic was only moving on the shoulder.

