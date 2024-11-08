City of Tyler honors veterans at annual luncheon

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2024 at 4:16 pm

TYLER – The City of Tyler and Tyler Fire Department held the annual Veterans Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 8 for all city employees to remember the bravery and dedication to Tyler’s military heroes. The event was held at Tyler Fire Station 5 and honored the 108 veterans who are now city employees. During the luncheon, a small ceremony, including the Presentation of Colors, was held to pay tribute. City Council members presented City veteran employees with a commemorative gift to thank them for their service.

“This luncheon is a small token of our gratitude for their service,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “Our veterans, much like our city’s motto, have answered the Call to Serve, demonstrating unwavering commitment and sacrifice for our community and country.”

