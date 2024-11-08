Winnsboro man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 murder

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2024 at 1:53 pm

WINNSBORO– Our KETK news partner reports that a 74-year-old East Texas man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after a 2020 murder in Winnsboro.

According to the Wood County Criminal District Attorney, police arrested Billy Dwaine Cotten, 74, of Winnsboro, on May 13 of 2020 after they found him covered in the blood of Steven Wayne Lancaster. Officers were responding to reports of a stabbing at Bob’s Garage on East Carnegie Street, Albers said.

They found Lancaster on the floor of the garage and he was rushed to the where he later died, according to a press release. Cotten was still at the scene and he reportedly told the officers “he kicked me and I stabbed him.”

Cotten also reportedly told law enforcement that he and Lancaster were arguing about a scooter battery when the argument got physical. Cotten is quoted by officials as saying he “had to kill [Lancaster] or [Lancaster would] stomp me in the ground.”

Security footage from Bob’s Garage shows Cotten following Lancaster with a knife as he was leaving the garage. Lancaster’s wife testified that “3-4 weeks before the incident [Cotten] told me if he and [Lancaster] got into another argument, he would stab [Lancaster].”

“I am very pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case. The jury saw through the defendant’s bogus claim that he acted in self-defense and rightfully convicted him of murder. There was absolutely no reason for Steven Lancaster to die on May 13, 2020. The defendant murdered him because he was angry. It was a senseless tragedy and I am thankful that the jury held this defendant accountable for his actions. I want to commend the Winnsboro Police Department and Chief Ryan Brown for their excellent work investigating this case and helping bring justice to Steven Lancaster and his family.” said Wood County Criminal District Attorney Angela L. Albers

After less than three hours of deliberation the jury in Cotten’s case found him guilty of murder. Cotten reportedly waived his right to an appeal as a part of a deal with Albers’ office and he was sentenced to 15 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Cotten will also have to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.

