Tyler man gets 50 years in prison for sexual abuse of children

Tyler man gets 50 years in prison for sexual abuse of childrenTYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a 37-year-old Tyler man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison with out parole for sexually abusing two children. The Tyler Police Department investigated the case into Saldierna.
Jorge Perez Saldierna, 37 of Tyler, was convicted and sentenced for continuous sexual abuse of of two children under 14 on Wednesday in the 114th District Court of Smith County, according to a press release.

The district attorney’s office said that Saldierna “subjected his two victims to various types of sexual abuse over several years” and was “mostly emotionless when the jury sentenced him to 50 years confinement without parole.” The prosecutors in his case, Emil Mikkelsen and Catherine McQueen, had the victims, their families and an expert from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Tyler testify at trial.
According to a press release, the expert testified about how children speak out about abuse and the barriers that can prevent them from coming forward after abuse happens. “The Children’s Advocacy Center is an invaluable partner in the fight against child abuse,” said Smith County District Attorney, Jason Putman.



