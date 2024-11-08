Today is Friday November 08, 2024
Car thief caught by K-9 officer

Car thief caught by K-9 officerTEXARKANA – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Texarkana Police Department has arrested a man for unauthorized use of a vehicle after a chase on Tuesday.

According to Texarkana PD, an officer saw a car that matched the description of a stolen vehicle at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Officials said the officer then reportedly turned to follow the vehicle.

“As soon as he went to turn around, the driver hit the gas and tried to make a quick getaway—speeding through alleys like he was in a high-speed chase scene from a movie. Unfortunately for him, real life doesn’t come with a stunt coordinator,” Texarkana PD said.

Officials said the driver tried to onto West 6th Street and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a fence in the process. After crashing, the driver got out and fled into the woods nearby. Texarkana PD officer Cole Bredenberg and K9 officer Thor arrived on the scene and reportedly found the driver within minutes, Texarkana PD said in a post on Thursday.

Johnny Washington, 63 of Texarkana, Arkansas, was arrested and jail records show he was booked into the Bi-state Jail on a total bond of $20,000 for the charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer.



