Traffic stop leads to drugs seized

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 4:30 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our KETK news partner reports that baggies of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine, individually packaged for distribution, were found in a shoebox during a Wednesday night traffic stop.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators stopped Robert Martel Moreno, 55 of Mabank, who was driving a black sedan, shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Quanah Road and Spearman Street. A deputy and his K-9 were called to scene where a positive alert for narcotics was given, HCSO said.

“Narcotics investigators conducted a search of the vehicle and located a white shoe box with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine that was individually packaged for distribution,” the sheriff’s office said. “Also located inside the white shoe box were two Ziploc baggies of marijuana.”

Moreno was placed under arrest and taken to the Henderson County Jail. He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

