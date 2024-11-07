Smith County offices closed Monday for Veterans Day

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 3:15 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Monday, November 11, 2024, in observance of Veterans Day. County offices will reopen on Tuesday, November 12, for normal business hours.

Smith County has more than 90 employees who are veterans of all service branches, serving the community through their positions in the Commissioners Court, Fire Marshal’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Road and Bridge Department, Juvenile Services Department, IT Department, Facility Services Department, Veteran Services Office, County Court-at-Law 3, Constable’s Offices, Animal Control, Tax Office and Judicial Compliance/Collections Department.

According to a release from Smith County, the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, November 5, adopted a resolution proclaiming November 11, 2024, as Veterans Day in Smith County, thanking all county employees who are veterans, as well as all veterans in the community, who have served our country to protect our freedoms.

