Today is Thursday November 07, 2024
ktbb logo


Smith County offices closed Monday for Veterans Day

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 3:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County offices closed Monday for Veterans Day SMITH COUNTY – Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Monday, November 11, 2024, in observance of Veterans Day. County offices will reopen on Tuesday, November 12, for normal business hours.

Smith County has more than 90 employees who are veterans of all service branches, serving the community through their positions in the Commissioners Court, Fire Marshal’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Road and Bridge Department, Juvenile Services Department, IT Department, Facility Services Department, Veteran Services Office, County Court-at-Law 3, Constable’s Offices, Animal Control, Tax Office and Judicial Compliance/Collections Department.

According to a release from Smith County, the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, November 5, adopted a resolution proclaiming November 11, 2024, as Veterans Day in Smith County, thanking all county employees who are veterans, as well as all veterans in the community, who have served our country to protect our freedoms.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC