Mount Vernon high schooler dies after hit by vehicle

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm

MOUNT VERNON – Our news partners at KETK report Mount Vernon ISD is mourning the death of one of their high school juniors after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Mount Vernon Superintendent Jason McCullough said David Reeve, a junior student, passed away on Wednesday due to his injuries. Reeve was a junior at Mt. Vernon High School and a member of the audio visual team who helped produce their Friday night football broadcasts, McCullough said. According to the superintendent’s office, additional counselors will be available for students and staff for support. “Please join me and the rest of the Mt. Vernon ISD community in praying for and supporting David’s family during this time,” McCullough said. “Once we have been made aware of arrangements, we will share that information with you.”

Go Back