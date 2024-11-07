Today is Thursday November 07, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Alien: Romulus’ coming to Hulu on Nov. 21

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 12:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20th Century Studios

The hit Alien: Romulus will be free to stream for Hulu subscribers on Nov. 21 and will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

To that end, a chilling new trailer just debuted.

The movie from director Fede Alvarez stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu and "takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots," according to 20th Century Studios. 

The movie centers on a group of young space salvagers who "come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe."

Alien: Romulus was Certified Fresh on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and has earned more than $315 million worldwide since its release on Aug. 16. 

20th Century Studios is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC