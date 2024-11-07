DPS investigates foggy Hwy 69 rollover near Mount Selman

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 10:57 am

MOUNT SELMAN – Our KETK news partner reports that authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69. According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, deputies were on the scene responding to the crash around 8:30 a.m. “This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available,” DPS Sgt. Chris Williamson said.

Brayden Siau, KETK morning meteorologist, said fog occurs because temperatures and dew points are very close together causing air to become saturated and condense. “We could have fog around the next few mornings as we’ll have pretty mild temperatures in the mornings,” Siau said. “But as we go into next week we should start to see some cooler air, so the fog won’t be a problem anymore.”

KETK crews on the scene saw at least two people taken by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Go Back