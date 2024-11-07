Jack Black appears as the other big guy in red in the trailer to ‘Dear Santa’

On Thursday, Paramount+ dropped the trailer to Dear Santa, the Christmas family comedy starring Jack Black and brought to you by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, the siblings behind the smash hits Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary.

As reported, the film centers on a boy named Liam (Robert Timothy Smith) who writes to Santa for proof he exists, but, as the trailer narrates, "Liam is a crappy speller."

To that end, his letter addressed instead to "Satan" finds its way due south of the North Pole — and the other guy in red shows up, to Liam's surprise.

"Who did you expect?" Black says as the other guy, complete with horns on his head. "In the movies the reindeer has usually have the antlers, not you," Liam replies.

Black's character offers Liam three wishes in exchange for his soul — a bargain he insists genies "stole" from him. "You ain't never had a friend like me!" Black growls happily, adding, "OK, that I may have stolen from Aladdin: Now we're even."

However, Liam proves "incorruptible," even when Satan grants him riches and a bro hug from Post Malone, playing himself.

Along the way, Liam tries to get the Devil to break good: "What about doing something out of kindness?" he offers. "I don't know what you just said — I mean I know all the words, but I just never heard them in that order," Black retorts.

Dear Santa hits Paramount+ for free, and digital platforms for rent or purchase, on Nov. 25.

