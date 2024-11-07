Today is Thursday November 07, 2024
ktbb logo


Car Hits Middle Schooler Near TJC

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 9:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Car Hits Middle Schooler Near TJCTYLER– Our news partner, KETK, reports that a middle school student is in the hospital after a Thursday morning pedestrian crash near Tyler Junior College, officials said.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said officers responded to South Clayton Avenue and East Fifth Street in front of TJC around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash.

According to Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD director of communications, the student was trying to cross a street when they were hit by a vehicle. The child did not have major injuries but Hines said they were hospitalized and is in the company of their parent.

Erbaugh said the driver cooperated and stayed at the scene.

Tyler ISD officials want drivers to always be cautious but especially during their morning and afternoon commutes and when they are in school zones and crosswalks.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC