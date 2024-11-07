Car Hits Middle Schooler Near TJC

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2024 at 9:48 am

TYLER– Our news partner, KETK, reports that a middle school student is in the hospital after a Thursday morning pedestrian crash near Tyler Junior College, officials said.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said officers responded to South Clayton Avenue and East Fifth Street in front of TJC around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash.

According to Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD director of communications, the student was trying to cross a street when they were hit by a vehicle. The child did not have major injuries but Hines said they were hospitalized and is in the company of their parent.

Erbaugh said the driver cooperated and stayed at the scene.

Tyler ISD officials want drivers to always be cautious but especially during their morning and afternoon commutes and when they are in school zones and crosswalks.

Go Back