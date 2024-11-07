Peyton Watson’s win-preserving blocked shot was a year in the making and a measure of revenge

DENVER (AP) — Peyton Watson’s timing was perfect nearly a year later and in a similar late-game situation against the same star player.

The Denver Nuggets’ high-flying forward blocked a shot attempt by Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the closing seconds to preserve their 124-122 win over the Thunder on Wednesday night.

It was in stark contrast to what happened last December in Denver, when Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning turnaround jumper with a second left over the outstretched arms of Watson.

Watson hasn’t forgotten that moment.

Watson won’t forget this one, either. His late swat came right after he missed a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining that could’ve put the game away.

“I was like, ‘I have to rectify this. I have to get this back,’” Watson said of his mentality on the defensive end of the floor. “Luckily, I was in a position to where I could help my team and help us save the game. But definitely super nerve-wracking. Should have made my free throws, for sure.”

After Wednesday’s game, his thoughts floated back to Gilgeous-Alexander’s winning bucket on Dec. 16, when it was the Thunder who rallied for the win.

Watson’s just glad he got a measure of revenge as the Nuggets handed the Thunder their first loss of the season.

“I never stopped thinking about it,” said Watson, who the Nuggets grabbed at No. 30 through a draft-night deal in 2022 with Oklahoma City. “I never, ever stopped thinking about it. I’m one of those guys who prides myself on any late shot clock in the quarter or in the game situation, I’m not the guy to really go at. (Gilgeous-Alexander) got the best of me that time. He’s an amazing player, one of the front runners in the league for MVP. So, I mean, he’s all that for a reason.”

Watson came up big to help the Nuggets rally from a 16-point, third-quarter deficit. He scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. He also had three blocks.

But what impressed Nuggets coach Michael Malone was that Watson didn’t sulk after missing the free throws. He got back on defense.

“That’s what you love about Peyton Watson,” said Malone, whose team snapped a four-game skid to the Thunder. “That was a huge, huge block, obviously. I’m proud of him for recovering after the free throws.”

The short-handed Nuggets needed him to come up big, too, with power forward Aaron Gordon (strained calf) and point guard Jamal Murray (concussion protocol) sidelined.

Denver got big contributions from a group of young players that also included Christian Braun (24 points) and Julian Strawther (nine points).

“You hope it gives them more and more confidence,” Malone said of playing in big moments.

It certainly has for Watson.

“I’ve never just had anything given to me on a silver platter,” Watson said. “So for me, it was just all about earning my keep. You’ve got to keep putting in the hard work to stay where you’re at and maintain. It’s just about developing game-by-game.”

This is one block he won’t soon forget.

“It felt good,” Watson added, “to be able to get a little bit of get-back tonight.”

