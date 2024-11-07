Today is Thursday November 07, 2024
Tyler Police search for missing teen

Tyler Police search for missing teenTYLER — The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen. According to our news partner KETK, missing is 17-year-old Lily Peppler of Tyler. Lily was last seen Thursday morning Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. leaving Tyler Legacy High School. Official said that her family has not heard from her, but no evidence of foul play is suspected. Anyone who knows of Lily Peppler’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.



