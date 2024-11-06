Today is Wednesday November 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Gov. Abbott in Tyler speaks about importance of school choice

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 4:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gov. Abbott in Tyler speaks about importance of school choiceTYLER – Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler Wednesday afternoon at Kingdom Life Academy to talk about the importance of school choice. According to our news partner KETK, Abbott was joined by school director Joel Enge in a question and answer session about Education Savings Accounts. The governor gave the floor to Enge who said he was excited about the advancement of school choice in Texas.

“As a Black founder of schools I can speak to the issue of how important school choice is for our Black and Hispanic students in our community, in the north Tyler community.” Enge said. “We desperately need school choice in order to open up opportunities that we offer.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC