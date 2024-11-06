Gov. Abbott in Tyler speaks about importance of school choice

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 4:08 pm

TYLER – Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler Wednesday afternoon at Kingdom Life Academy to talk about the importance of school choice. According to our news partner KETK, Abbott was joined by school director Joel Enge in a question and answer session about Education Savings Accounts. The governor gave the floor to Enge who said he was excited about the advancement of school choice in Texas.

“As a Black founder of schools I can speak to the issue of how important school choice is for our Black and Hispanic students in our community, in the north Tyler community.” Enge said. “We desperately need school choice in order to open up opportunities that we offer.”

