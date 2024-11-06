Harris says she’s full of ‘resolve,’ urges supporters to ‘accept the results of this election’ in concession speech

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said her heart is "full of resolve" after losing the presidential election to former President Donald Trump.

"My heart is full today -- full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve," Harris said Wednesday at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But ... the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up," Harris said.

"We must accept the results of this election," she said.

Harris' defeat came as Trump won the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin overnight. Trump won another swing state, Michigan, on Wednesday.

Trump's victory underscores just how deep voters' frustrations were surrounding inflation and immigration, Republicans' two top issues this election cycle as polls consistently showed Americans' unhappiness with how President Joe Biden handled them. Trump's return to the White House also suggests that Democrats were not motivated enough by the prospect of electing the first female president and that its base's fury over the Supreme Court's revocation of constitutional abortion protections has waned since 2022.

Harris had an extremely hurried campaign, which began this summer when Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president.

Biden, who plans to address the nation on Thursday, spoke with Harris on the phone Wednesday to congratulate her on "her historic campaign," the White House said.

Trump and Harris also spoke by phone on Wednesday, according to the Trump campaign. Harris told Trump she will work with Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike the transition in 2020, according to an email Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon sent to campaign staff.

