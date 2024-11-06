Marshall driver arrested after pedestrian hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 3:43 pm

MARSHALL – Law enforcement in Marshall have arrested a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that has injured a pedestrian. According to our news partner KETK, Marshall Police received a call Tuesday night about an accident at the the intersection of West Burleson and North Bishop Street where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers found a male victim at the location who said he had been hit by a dark-colored vehicle, whose driver fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken leg.

Investigators identified the driver as 30-year-old Jonathan Olvera, of Marshall. Olvera was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with an accident involving serious bodily injury. He had an outstanding warrant from Marion County for tampering with physical evidence.

Marshall PD said “This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.”

