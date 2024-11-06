Woman fends off attack with metal cup, man arrested

TATUM – Our news partners at KETK report that a woman who was punched and choked attempted to free herself from her attacker, who is now behind bars, by hitting him with a metal cup, the Tatum Police Department said. According to Tatum PD, Dameion Deon Simon and an unarmend woman were traveling to a friends house when they got in a verbal argument that became physical. The police department said it is alleged that Simon punched the victim several times and choked her. “Our victim, according to a written statement, attempted to free herself from Mr. Simon (victim was pinned down in Mr. Simon’s lap) by striking him with a metal cup,” Tatum PD said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Simon and on Monday he was informed of the assault causing bodily injury and impeding breath or circulation charge. Simon was placed under arrest and booked into the Rusk County Jail.

“Assaulting another person will never be the answer,” Tatum PD said. ” Just don’t do it!”

