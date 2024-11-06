Sex offender arrested after 13-year-old found in his car

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 11:57 am

TEXARKANA – A 30-year-old registered sex offender is behind bars after evading arrest when a Texarkana mother found her teenager in his car early Monday morning, according to our news partners at KETK.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, a Texarkana mother called police when she found her 13-year-old daughter in a car parked in front of a house with Tyjae Clark, 30 of New Boston, instead of asleep in bed.

The police department said Clark kicked the girl out of the car and sped off when the mother confronted them. The mother was able to provide authorities with a car description and license plate number. Texarkana PD said the Wake Village Police Department found the car and stopped it a short time later.

It was then that Clark got out of the car and ran away from police. After a perimeter was set up in the area an officer spotted him and placed him under arrest, the police department said.

Clark was taken to the Bowie County Jail where he was originally only charged with evading detention until a search of Clark’s phone revealed several inappropriate messages between him and the girl, officials said.

According to police, the girl clearly told Clark, who has a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender, that she was only 13-years-old.

The police department said based on the information and evidence, arrest warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor were served to Clark.

Clark is being held at the Bowie County Jail on a total $410,000 bond.

Go Back