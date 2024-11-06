Judge denies Jan. 6 defendant’s bid to delay case after Trump victory

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump's election victory is already beginning to elicit requests from his supporters charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for delays in their cases due to the potential they could be pardoned after Trump's inauguration.

Attorneys for Christopher Carnell, a 21-year-old defendant from North Carolina who was found guilty earlier this year of felony and misdemeanor charges over his participation in the Capitol assault, requested Wednesday morning that D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell delay a status hearing in his case scheduled for later this week, citing Trump's past promises to pardon his supporters.

"Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made multiple clemency promises to the January 6 defendants, particularly to those who were nonviolent participants," their filing said. "Mr. Carnell, who was an 18 year old nonviolent entrant into the Capitol on January 6, is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office."

Judge Howell denied Carnell's request to delay his status hearing in an order on Wednesday.

The filing had stated that Carnell's attorneys reached out to Trump's office to get further information "regarding the timing and expected scope of clemency actions relevant to his case."

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,500 people across the country in the last four years over their roles in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, part of what the Justice Department has described as one of the largest criminal investigations in its history.

The D.C. U.S. Attorney's office has continued to arrest individuals on a near-daily basis, many of whom have been charged with carrying out violent assaults on police protecting the building.

In addition to Trump's promises to pardon many of those who participated in the attack, it's widely expected the ongoing criminal investigation will be shuttered once Trump takes office.

