Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 8:08 am

Breaking News: Donald Trump elected 47th president of the United States — Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States in an extraordinary comeback for a former president. Trump’s victory marks the first time since 1892, when Grover Cleveland won that year’s election, that a president has been elected to two non-consecutive terms.

Trump’s victory marks a Phoenix-like rise from the political ashes. In the wake of Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in 2020, a violent protest at the U.S. Capitol broke out on January 6, 2021 as Congress met to certify the election results, Trump was indicted in four felony cases in New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C., and he was found civilly liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in a case in New York City.

The victory marks a realignment of the Republican Party, as working class and union voters moved in significant numbers from their traditional home in the Democratic Party.

Concurrent with Trump’s victory, the Republican Party has re-taken control of the United States Senate. At this writing, it remains to be seen if the Republicans will retain control of the House of Representatives.

