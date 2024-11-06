Republican Monica De La Cruz wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 15th Congressional District

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 5:18 am

Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. De La Cruz, a Latina businesswoman, defended the newly drawn 15th Congressional District that stretches from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley. She faced a rematch this year against her 2022 opponent, Democrat Michelle Vallejo. The Associated Press declared De La Cruz the winner at 11:45 p.m. EST.

