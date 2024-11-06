Today is Wednesday November 06, 2024
Democrat Henry Cuellar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 28th Congressional District

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 5:18 am
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Wednesday. Cuellar, a 10-term representative, is the top Democrat on the House appropriations subcommittee in charge of homeland security. Earlier this year, he was indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges over ties to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. The district spans a wide section of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, including Cuellar’s hometown of Laredo, and includes a narrow strip that runs to San Antonio’s suburbs. He defeated Republican Jay Furman, a retired Navy commander. The Associated Press declared Cuellar the winner at 1:54 a.m. EST.



