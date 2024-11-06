Senator Cornyn congratulates President Trump on Victory

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2024 at 3:05 am

WASHINGTON – Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas released the following statement on the results of the Presidential election:

“Congratulations to President Trump on his historic victory. Texans have made their voices heard and have had enough of Democrats’ failed policies and absent leadership. Faced with higher costs for just about everything, a wide-open southern border, and a lagging economy that doesn’t work for them, the American people are rightly fed up with a Biden-Harris administration that has only made their lives harder, not easier.

The Senator added, “I’m confident President Trump will hit the ground running to restore the Office of the President to what it should be – one that keeps the American people safe and prosperous. It is critically important that the Senate is prepared to enact his pro-growth agenda from day one. Come January, we must be ready to confirm his nominees, pass a budget, address our debt, extend the Trump tax cuts, and reverse Kamala Harris’ disastrous border security policies. Over the years, President Trump and I have worked closely together, especially while I served as Senate Majority Whip, on some of his biggest achievements like landmark tax reform and the confirmations of Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. I am looking forward to continuing to serve our nation working hand in glove with him and my Republican colleagues to kickstart his administration and make America great again by making the Senate work again.”

