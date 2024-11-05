Donald Trump wins Texas and other state contests

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2024 at 9:19 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump won Texas for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding 40 electoral votes to his tally. Texas gained two more electoral votes this cycle after the 2020 census. The Republican nominee for president has won Texas for nearly 50 years since Democrat Jimmy Carter carried the state in 1976. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:12 p.m. EST.



In other contests in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Troy Nehls won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The former sheriff of Fort Bend County near Houston won his third term in Congress. Nehls was among the lawmakers who helped barricade a door against Jan. 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol. He has since denied that the riot was an insurrection and has defended rioters who were prosecuted. He attended former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial earlier this year. Nehls serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure and Veterans’ Affairs committees. The Associated Press declared Nehls the winner at 9:35 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Michael McCaul won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Theresa Boisseau. McCaul is a longtime member of the U.S. House, serving since 2005 and heading into his 11th term. The congressman has gained a reputation as a national security hawk in fierce support of Ukraine, an increasing point of division within the Republican Party. McCaul’s district stretches from the Greater Houston to Austin areas. The Associated Press declared McCaul the winner at 9:37 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Keith Self won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Self, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former county judge, defeated Democrat Sandeep Srivastava to secure a second term in office. Self currently serves on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House. Texas’ 3rd Congressional District is located northeast of Dallas and includes portions of such suburbs as Frisco, Plano and McKinney. The Associated Press declared Self the winner at 9:36 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Arrington was first elected in 2017. He serves parts of the state’s oil-rich Permian Basin. A Texas native, the congressman worked for former President George W. Bush and was vice chancellor at Texas Tech University before his election. Arrington is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Arrington the winner at 9:21 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The graduate of West Point and veteran of combat deployment to Iraq won his second term in Congress. He has been an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and has appeared at campaign rallies to build support for Trump among Black voters, including in areas typically dominated by Democrats. The Associated Press declared Hunt the winner at 9:34 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Randy Weber won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Rhonda Hart. Weber was first elected to the U.S. House in 2013, succeeding Ron Paul after spending four years as a state representative. The congressman was kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus earlier this year after disagreeing with some of its tactics. Weber’s district encompasses the northern Houston suburbs and Galveston. The Associated Press declared Weber the winner at 9:32 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Craig Goldman won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, holding the seat for the GOP. Goldman previously served in the Texas Legislature, assuming office in 2013. He defeated Democrat Trey Hunt and will replace Rep. Kay Granger, who decided not to seek reelection. The longtime state representative voted to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year and faced competition from a Paxton-backed candidate in the primary. Goldman campaigned on a pro-business conservative platform to appeal to Fort Worth-area voters in his district. The Associated Press declared Goldman the winner at 8:49 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Pat Fallon won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Fallon, a businessman from Frisco, defeated Democrat Simon Cardell to secure a third term in office. Texas’ 4th Congressional District stretches from the suburbs north and east of Dallas north to the Red River boundary with Texas and east to the Arkansas state line. Fallon advanced to the general election after defeating his GOP opponent in the March primary election by more than 60 percentage points. The Associated Press declared Fallon the winner at 8:43 p.m. EST.

AUSTIN (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro won reelection to the U.S. House in Texas’ 20th Congressional District. The San Antonio congressman will serve his seventh term in Congress after first being elected in 2012. Castro served as a representative in the Texas statehouse for 10 years before running for federal office. He is a Stanford University and Harvard Law School graduate. He also has been a vocal advocate for Latino representation in film and media.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Caroline Kane of Cypress to secure a third term in office. An attorney from Houston, Fletcher said she was inspired to run for Congress after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. She is the first woman and first Democrat in 50 years to represent the 7th Congressional District, which includes the Greater Houston area in Harris County and a northern section of suburban Fort Bend County. The Associated Press declared Fletcher the winner at 8:37 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sylvester Turner wins election to U.S. House in Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Crenshaw defeated Democrat Peter Filler, a teacher from Houston, to secure a fourth term representing a district that spans the suburbs north and east of Houston. The former Navy SEAL lost his right eye when he was hit with an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2012. Crenshaw easily won reelection in 2022, defeating his Democratic challenger by more than 30 percentage points. The Associated Press declared Crenshaw the winner at 8:31 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Greg Casar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is the youngest member of the Texas delegation as he heads into his second term representing his Austin-based district. Casar has announced he will seek the chairmanship of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which has nearly 100 members. He has called for ending unconditional military aid for Israel in its war with Hamas and supported pro-Palestinian demonstrators last spring at the University of Texas. The Associated Press declared Casar the winner at 8:28 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 78-year-old Doggett has been in Congress since 1989. He was the first Democrat in Congress to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign after the president’s poor debate performance. But Doggett did not immediately rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. He instead called for an open convention to consider other candidates. He later threw his support behind Harris. The Associated Press declared Doggett the winner at 8:24 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The former mayor of the Dallas suburb of Irving won her third term in Congress. The hard-charging conservative has been a fierce critic of the Biden administration over immigration. Earlier this year she took out a newspaper ad urging police officers in New York to move to Texas. And she joined state Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2022 in suing the federal government to end pandemic mask mandates for airline travelers. The Associated Press declared Van Duyne the winner at 8:15 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Veasey has served the Dallas-Fort Worth-area district since 2014. He was the second Texan and the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to openly call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign, setting the stage for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee. Veasey serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Armed Services committees. The Associated Press declared Veasey the winner at 8:12 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Jackson, who ran unopposed for the 13th Congressional District seat, is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and served as his White House physician. In July, he wrote the report on the former president’s health after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It will be his third term in Congress.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Al Green has won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas’ 9th Congressional District. Green ran unopposed. He has spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House, first capturing the Houston-area district in 2004. The longtime congressman became known for his repeated attempts to impeach former President Donald Trump. Green was hospitalized earlier this year and, despite recovering from abdominal surgery, made a crucial vote to block the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Nathaniel Moran won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Moran did not draw an opponent in the race for the 1st Congressional District seat, which includes all or part of 17 counties in far east Texas. An attorney, Moran previously served as county judge in Smith County and was first elected to the U.S. House in 2022. The seat was previously held by Republican Louie Gohmert, who launched an unsuccessful bid for Texas attorney general in 2022.

