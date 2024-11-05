Today is Tuesday November 05, 2024
Moran wins reelection to the U.S. House

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2024 at 7:13 pm
Moran wins reelection to the U.S. HouseWASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Nathaniel Moran won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Moran did not draw an opponent in the race for the 1st Congressional District seat, which includes all or part of 17 counties in far east Texas. An attorney, Moran previously served as county judge in Smith County and was first elected to the U.S. House in 2022. The seat was previously held by Republican Louie Gohmert, who launched an unsuccessful bid for Texas attorney general in 2022.



