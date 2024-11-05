Longivew shooting leaves one injured, one arrested

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2024 at 3:39 pm

LONGVIEW – A 30-year-old man was arrested after a Tuesday morning shooting that hospitalized one, according to our news partner KETK. Longview PD had officers responding to a shooting 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Christie Road and Ruthlyn Drive. When police arrived, they found an unidentified male had been shot. EMS took the victim to a local hospital.

Investigators found out the shooting occurred because of an argument between two people and the shooting suspect. He is identified as Grant Shore of Longview. Shore was quickly found, taken to the Gregg County Jail and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge with a $50,000 bond.

