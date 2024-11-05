Today is Tuesday November 05, 2024
Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ reportedly heading to Max

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2024 at 12:33 pm
Hoult and Eastwood on set - © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service is officially mum so far, The Hollywood Reporter says Juror #2, likely the final film from 94-year-old Clint Eastwood, will debut on Max around December. 

The straight-to-streaming moves made in the past by then-HBO Max were controversial in 2021 — when the studio's entire lineup, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, debuted in theaters and on streaming on the same day. The strategy was both to build up the then-fledgling streaming service's subscriber base and to service post-pandemic movie fans who were not ready to return to theaters. 

That said, some in the industry griped the move took a toll on the films' box office potential.

However, the trade says the Hollywood icon gave his blessing to the release plan for the older-skewing courtroom drama that stars Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.

Juror #2 has already had a limited theatrical release so that it can qualify for Oscar consideration, and the critics who've seen it have given the movie a 91% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

